Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 53.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

