Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,771 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after buying an additional 432,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,758,000 after buying an additional 280,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

CBRE opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

