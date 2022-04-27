Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 21,897 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

