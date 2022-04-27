Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,100 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

