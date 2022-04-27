Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 392,469 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 392,469 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $196,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,014,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,290,000 after buying an additional 367,496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,965,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,172,980. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

