Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,600 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $125.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

