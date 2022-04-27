Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,338 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average of $367.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

