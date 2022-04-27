Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 829 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $429.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.21 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.43.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

