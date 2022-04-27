Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

HBI stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,031,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 270,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

