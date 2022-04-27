Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 1.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 560,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

