Head-To-Head Analysis: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunworks and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 287.93%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.50 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.79 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunworks beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Lightscape Technologies (Get Rating)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

