Head to Head Survey: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Hersha Hospitality Trust and Essex Property Trust are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.28 -$40.17 million ($1.65) -5.82 Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 15.58 $488.55 million $7.51 45.90

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 2 0 2.14 Essex Property Trust 2 7 7 0 2.31

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.99, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $361.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.57% -2.23% Essex Property Trust 33.91% 6.60% 3.17%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

