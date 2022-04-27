Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 578,973 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $20.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $954.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.
In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,136 shares of company stock worth $1,280,804. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter.
About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
