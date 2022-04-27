Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) were up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,082 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter worth $10,328,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the third quarter worth $7,551,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,874,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Capital by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 499,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

