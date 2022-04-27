Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) were up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
About Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC)
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Capital (HCCC)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.