HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.25 million, a PE ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 62.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.