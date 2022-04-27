HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.25 million, a PE ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
