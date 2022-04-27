Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

