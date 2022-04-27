Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.51. 921,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,012,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after buying an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.