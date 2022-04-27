Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,604 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. 114,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

