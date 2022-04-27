Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $8.40 on Wednesday, hitting $196.16. 23,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

