Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 479,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

