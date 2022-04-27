Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,000 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,486. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

