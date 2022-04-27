Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,800 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

