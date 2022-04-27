Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Barclays accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Barclays by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

