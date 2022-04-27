Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.