Hedges Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.75. The stock had a trading volume of 157,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,799. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.06.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.