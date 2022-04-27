Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.2% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 177,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 122,990 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,284,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,895,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

