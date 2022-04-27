Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.5% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

