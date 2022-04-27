Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $934,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,736 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,541. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

