Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.99.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.