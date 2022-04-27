HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 106,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

