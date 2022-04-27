Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.73-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
HELE traded up $12.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
