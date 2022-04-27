Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.73-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE traded up $12.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.