Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $645.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

