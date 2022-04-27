Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEGIY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 5,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

