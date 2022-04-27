Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($93.55) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($81.72) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS:HENKY remained flat at $$16.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,206. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.