HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Down 7.4%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 16,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,399,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

