Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 34123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

