Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047. The company has a market cap of $704.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $279.56 and a twelve month high of $432.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

