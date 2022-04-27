HireRight Holdings Co.’s (NYSE:HRT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th

HireRight’s (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 27th. HireRight had issued 22,222,222 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $422,222,218 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $24,176,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

