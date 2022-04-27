Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 181.17 ($2.31).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC opened at GBX 118.26 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The company has a market cap of £607.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.93. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.