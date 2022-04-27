Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,382. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

