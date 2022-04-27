Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $65,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $1,912,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 74,475 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

