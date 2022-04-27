Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $5.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $2.79 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $387.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

