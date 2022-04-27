Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Declares GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HONY opened at GBX 931.94 ($11.88) on Wednesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 810 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 995 ($12.68). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.10.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

