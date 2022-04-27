Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Declares GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON HONY opened at GBX 931.94 ($11.88) on Wednesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 810 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 995 ($12.68). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.10.
About Honeycomb Investment Trust (Get Rating)
