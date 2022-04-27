Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

HON traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $186.67. 41,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,516. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $203.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.