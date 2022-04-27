Hord (HORD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $223,514.00

Hord (HORD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $223,514.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.96 or 0.07326058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

