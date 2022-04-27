HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.25

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

