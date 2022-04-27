Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:HYI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.42. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.94.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

