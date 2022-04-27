Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.30

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 691865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $48,145,000.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.