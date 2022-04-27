Howdoo Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00101568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars.

