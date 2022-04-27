Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00 to $9.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.81. 5,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.